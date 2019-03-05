Local man who lit up the holiday season with elaborate displays on Horseshoe Trail has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Christmas lights on Huntsville's Horseshoe Trail won't burn as brightly next holiday season. The man who devoted so much of his spare time, sharing the holiday spirit with three generations of visitors died Tuesday morning.

Dr. John Higgenbotham gave the community a gift every year when he turned on those Christmas lights and displays for everyone to enjoy.

Higgenbotham was featured on our news this past Sunday night. He had found a ball cap somebody lost during the holidays in his yard and wanted to return it to the veteran.

Dr. Higgenbotham was a retired orthopedic surgeon. He was on the staff at Crestwood Hospital for 36 years. Anyone who knew or worked with him knows he had a great sense of humor.

A memorial service and arrangements will be announced soon. Dr. John Higgenbotham was 75.