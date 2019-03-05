Limestone County task force uncovers drugs hidden in everyday objects during raid

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Limestone County man was hiding drugs inside what appeared to be normal items, authorities said Tuesday.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office arrested Paul Ray Hines, 57, after searching his house on George Washington Street.

Limestone County sheriff's narcotics investigators, the Special Response Team, and a K9 unit from the correctional facility were taken to the residence in an armored vehicle at 4:30 a.m. Authorities said the house was surrounded by a high privacy fence with locked ates and security cameras, but when they arrived at the home, a gate was open.

During their search, investigators found security monitors in the living room, kitchen, and bedroom.

The K9 unit found two ounces of cocaine hidden in a can of corn with a hidden compartment, along with an ounce of meth and pills including oxycodone, alprazolam, Klonopin, Xanax, and Teva in a water bottle with a hidden compartment. Investigators also found a small plastic box with nearly $14,000 in cash and two pistols.

Authorities charged Hines with cocaine trafficking, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hines is being held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not been set on the trafficking charge, but authorities have set bond on the remaining charges at $15,000.