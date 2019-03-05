× Gov. Ivey calls special session on gas tax

MONGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is calling a legislative special session to consider a proposed gas tax to fund road and bridge construction.

Ivey announced the special session Tuesday night after her State of the State address.

In her announcement, Ivey said, “It’s time to make our crumbling infrastructure system a problem of the past.” She says she was calling a special session focused solely “on passing this critical infrastructure legislation.”

Ivey is proposing a 10-cent gasoline tax increase to be phased in over three years. The state’s gasoline tax was last increased in 1992.

Legislators expected the special session.

The Alabama House of Representatives and Alabama Senate on Tuesday evening recessed the regular session until March 19 to give time for the special session.