Former Ider clerk pleads guilty to stealing funds

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A former assistant town clerk in Ider pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card.

Officers arrested Pamela Thompson Harris back in 2017 after an investigation into a discrepancy in some paperwork.

As part of her plea agreement, charges of illegal credit card possession and first-degree theft were dismissed.

Harris was ordered to serve a two-year sentence with two years probation.

She paid back the money she was accused of taking, prosecutors said.