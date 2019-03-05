Former Ider clerk pleads guilty to stealing funds
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A former assistant town clerk in Ider pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card.
Officers arrested Pamela Thompson Harris back in 2017 after an investigation into a discrepancy in some paperwork.
As part of her plea agreement, charges of illegal credit card possession and first-degree theft were dismissed.
Harris was ordered to serve a two-year sentence with two years probation.
She paid back the money she was accused of taking, prosecutors said.
