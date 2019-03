× Falkville police chief placed on administrative leave

FALKVILLE, Ala. – Falkville Police Department Chief Chris Free is off the job due to an ongoing investigation.

City Council decided at its Monday night meeting to put Free on paid administrative leave, Mayor Ken Winkles said.

Winkles would not say what the investigation pertained to and referred WHNT News 19 to city attorney Larry Madison, who was not immediately available for comment.