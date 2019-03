× Driver climbs out of flipped car in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A driver climbed out of his flipped car on Tuesday morning.

The car wreck happened on Bradford Drive in Huntsville.

The driver spoke to WHNT News 19 and says after he dropped something while driving, he attempted to pick it up and wrecked.

He says he he then climbed out of the vehicle.

Police on the scene say they are keeping eyes on the wrecked car until a tow truck arrives.

There were no injuries.