Updated: Crews restored power in the Hazel Green and New Market area
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There was a power outage in the Hazel Green and New Market area from the Tennessee state line south to Winchester Road and from Highway 231/431 east to Winchester Road. Crews restored service quickly.
Huntsville Utilities ask that anyone still experiencing issues to call 256-53-LIGHT.
Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is on site performing maintenance and inspections.
The cause of the outage is unknown.
34.730369 -86.586104