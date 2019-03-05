Updated: Crews restored power in the Hazel Green and New Market area

Posted 11:34 am, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59AM, March 5, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There was a power outage in the Hazel Green and New Market area from the Tennessee state line south to Winchester Road and from Highway 231/431 east to Winchester Road. Crews restored service quickly.

Huntsville Utilities ask that anyone still experiencing issues to call 256-53-LIGHT.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is on site performing maintenance and inspections.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

