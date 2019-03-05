× Updated: Crews restored power in the Hazel Green and New Market area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There was a power outage in the Hazel Green and New Market area from the Tennessee state line south to Winchester Road and from Highway 231/431 east to Winchester Road. Crews restored service quickly.

Huntsville Utilities ask that anyone still experiencing issues to call 256-53-LIGHT.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is on site performing maintenance and inspections.

There is a power outage in the Hazel Green/New Market area from the Tennessee state line south to Winchester Road and from Highway 231/431 east to Winchester Road. Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/E7lDkOQju4 — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) March 5, 2019

The cause of the outage is unknown.