Chick-fil-A on University Drive is giving away treats in March

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – What’s better than Chick-fil-A? Free Chick-fil-A treats.

Chick-fil-A at the intersection of University Drive and Wynn Drive is giving away treats for 17 different days in March. These treats are only available at this location on specific days and during specific times.

Dates and times for treats:

March 6th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – 1 free pair of CFA sunglasses with purchase

March 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – 1 free breakfast sandwich card with purchase

March 8th from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – Free kids meal card with every purchase

March 9th from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – Buy 1 four count mini and get a free card for a side item

March 11th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – 1 free 4 count mini card with purchase

March 12th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Buy 1 CFA sandwich get 1 free

March 13th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Free can koozie with purchase

March 14th from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – Buy 1 CFA biscuit get 1 free

March 15th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Free cookie with sandwich purchase

March 16th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – 1 free golden chocolate coin with purchase

Previous events:

March 1st from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Kids ice cream card free with every purchase

March 2nd from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – 1 free sandwich card with breakfast purchase

March 4th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – 1 free cookie with purchase of a full meal

Valid ONLY at Chick-fil-A on University Drive.