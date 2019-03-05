Baby dies after being attacked by dog at babysitter’s North Carolina home

SALISBURY, N.C. — A baby died after being mauled by a dog at his babysitter’s house in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon, police told WCNC.

The attack happened around 2:30 p.m. at 716 Wilson Road in Salisbury.

Salisbury police told WCNC the babysitter sat 6-month-old Jacari Long down in the living room while she went to clean out the back seat of her car so she could leave with the child. The child was then attacked by the dog.

According to police, Jacari was taken to Rowan Medical Center and then flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he died from his injuries.

The dog was taken by Rowan County Animal Control.

There is no word on charges.