× Airbnb offering free housing for Alabamians affected by tornadoes

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – Airbnb has activated its Open Homes program for people who lost their homes in the Lee County tornadoes.

People in need of housing can visit Airbnb’s website to find a place to stay. The homes will be free March 4-25 for displaced neighbors and relief workers who have come to the area to help.

The site also allows users to list their homes for people who need a place to stay.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, 39 hosts had opened up their homes to others.

Officials in Lee County said 23 people were killed in the weekend storms, and they were still looking for other people who hadn’t been accounted for.