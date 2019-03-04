× Together for Alabama: WHNT News 19 to participate in state-wide telethon to raise money for Lee County tornado relief

WHNT News 19, in partnership with the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the American Red Cross in Huntsville, will participate in a state-wide telethon Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The funds raised will go to Lee County to help in tornado relief.

At least 23 people died in Lee County over the weekend when a tornado hit Beauregard and its surrounding communities. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service show the tornado that hit Lee County was an EF-4.

Television and radio stations across the state will work together to raise money through the Alabama Broadcasters Association effort of “Together for Alabama.”

WHNT News 19 is still working to finalize plans for the telethon, please check back for specific information on the effort.

Our hearts and prayers go out to all impacted by these storms. Amidst this tragedy, we have a job to do, and that is to bring Lee County back to its feet. @LeeCountyEOC — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 4, 2019