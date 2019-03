× The Melting Pot closing at Bridge Street Town Centre

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The owners of The Melting Pot restaurant at Bridge Street Town Center said they are closing down at the end of the month.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, owners Steve and David Hagins said they would close the fondue restaurant March 31.

“It is now time for us to move on to other obligations and opportunities,” the post stated.

The father and son opened The Melting Pot at Bridge Street in 2009.