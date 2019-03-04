Preliminary Reports Show EF-4 Tornado Damage In Lee County

The National Weather Service in Birmingham spent Monday surveying damage left behind by Sunday’s deadly severe weather. The NWS has been focusing on Macon, Lee, and Barbour Counties, where multiple tornadoes likely touched down Sunday afternoon. There are 5-6 potential tornado tracks the NWS will be surveying, and 2 of those tracks are in Lee county.

BREAKING: Preliminary EF-4 Tornado Damage has been found along County Road 39 just east of Cave Mill Road in southwestern Lee County. Winds have been estimated at 170mph. Single family homes were completely destroyed. Photos are from those survey locations. #alwx pic.twitter.com/euYNfSDY11 — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 4, 2019

Lee County is where 23 fatalities were reported, and where one of the strongest tornadoes likely hit. The NWS office in Birmingham’s preliminary survey results show EF-4 tornado damage along County Road 39 in Southwestern Lee County. They estimate wind speeds of 170 mph, which easily leveled single family homes.

Here are the other preliminary reports from the NWS we’ve received so far:

Barbour County: high-end EF-1 tornado damage confirmed northwest of Eufaula

Macon County: high-end EF-1 tornado damage near Tuskegee

Remember that preliminary reports are subject to change. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.