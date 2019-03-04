Police find drugs and loaded gun after car chase in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – One man is in jail after police say they found over a pound of meth, a loaded gun, and drug paraphernalia in his car.

Police attempted to stop a blue Chevrolet Malibu for a traffic violation. Officers say the car wouldn’t stop and they were led on a short car chase through Decatur. Police say the driver, Jaylen Tremayne Williams, eventually fled on foot but was quickly arrested.

Officials searched William’s car and found over a pound of methamphetamine worth over $20,000, a loaded firearm, marijuana, prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia, according to the report. When Williams was taken to the jail, officers say they found over eight grams of crack cocaine on him.

Officers charged Williams with trafficking in methamphetamine, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, attempt to elude law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana in the second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and numerous traffic infractions.

Williams was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and tampering with physical evidence.

Williams also had a felony warrant with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held without bond.