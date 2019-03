× Man charged with murdering DeKalb County girl

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have arrested a man for the death of an 11-year-old girl over the weekend.

Christopher Wayne Madison, 33, was arrested and charged with capital murder.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said an autopsy showed that Amberly Barnett, 11, was strangled. Her body was found Saturday morning.

Madison was booked into the DeKalb County Jail Saturday evening on a drug charge, according to online jail records.