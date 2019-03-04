× Man charged with attempted murder after fistfight

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence man is facing charges for an attack that left his victim hospitalized for weeks, police said.

Lorenzo Fortenberry, 34, was arrested Friday after a grand jury indicted him for attempted murder.

Police said Forteberry and the victim were in an argument Dec. 6 on North Seminary Street and began exchanging punches. Fortenberry knocked the victim down and started kicking him until he was unconscious, police said.

The victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital and stayed in intensive care for several weeks, police said. He has since been released from the hospital.

Fortenberry was jailed in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.