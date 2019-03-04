× Luke Perry of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ has died at 52

Luke Perry of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame has died at 52.

Perry’s publicist says he had suffered a stroke last week.

He was born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on “Beverly Hills 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Luke Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including “The Fifth Element,” ”8 Seconds” and “American Strays.” He appeared in HBO’s prison drama “Oz” and voiced cartoons like “The Incredible Hulk” and “Mortal Kombat.” In recent years he starred in the series “Ties That Bind” and “Body of Proof.”