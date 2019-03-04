Lee County Flea Market billboard sign travels 20 miles, lands in yard

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — A billboard sign for the Lee County Flea Market was found 20 miles away in someone’s yard.

Lee County Flea market posted on Facebook saying, “Our sign on the billboard located at Buckwild Saloon landed in tact in Hamilton, Georgia in a friends yard.”

Sharon Bruce Treadway Smith found the sign on her property. “I can’t imagine how a sign this big could travel 20 miles during a terrible storm…slightly tattered and land on our property,” she said on Facebook.

From Richard Jacks Posted on Twitter:

We have found evidence that the Lee Co. Flea Market billboard along US Hwy. 280 traveled 20 miles(!) in today's Lee County, GA Tornado. It was torn off N of Smith Station, AL and landed 20 miles to the NE in Hamilton,GA. #alwx #gawx — Cullman Weather (@cullmanweather1) March 4, 2019

Tornadoes ripped through Lee County on Sunday, March 3.

This has resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

Search and rescue efforts continue Monday morning.