× Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and TVA team up for a county-wide attack on trash

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority will team up with Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful (KALB) this year to host a litter cleanup in Limestone County.

This year, the annual Elk River Cleanup will also include a county-wide attack on trash.

On Saturday, March 9, KALB and TVA hope to have a record number of volunteers out cleaning up roadsides, neighborhoods, waterways and public lands throughout Limestone County.

Volunteers will meet at 8:00 a.m. at one of the following starting points: Elk River Boat Launch on Hatchery Lane off Hwy 99 or Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens (the Duck Pond) for distribution of supplies, instructions, and group photos. United PEST & Turf Control are also supporting a cleanup in Ardmore. Volunteers should meet at Jones Drug in Ardmore that morning. Volunteers can also meet at the Aerospace building at Calhoun Community College for a cleanup of the Swan Creek Wildlife Management area in Tanner.

Registration is not required to take part, it will help ensure adequate amounts of supplies and food are available. Volunteers can register by emailing KALBCares@gmail.com or calling (256) 233-8000.

Cleanups will take place along the Elk River and throughout Limestone County. Volunteers may select their own cleanup place anywhere in Limestone County or KALB will offer a place. KALB also supports Clean YOUR Block events where neighbors join together to clean up a neighborhood.

KALB and TVA will offer trash bags, gloves, safety vests, and litter grabbers. They encourage volunteers to bring rakes, shovels, chains, or other tools dependent upon cleanup site. Organizers will serve lunch for all volunteers at Big Spring Memorial Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event organizers will enter all volunteer names into drawings taking place between noon and 12:30 p.m.; however, you must be present.

Lynne Hart, KALB Executive Coordinator, said this is a call to action and a great community service opportunity for individuals, families, neighbors, friends, churches, clubs and organizations to declare that they had enough of litter.

“We hope that all members of Athens City Council and Limestone County Commission will encourage their constituents to get involved and offer support services for this event,” said Hart. “Litter is ugly, reflects poorly on a community, and can be dangerous and harmful.”

Hart and the KALB Commission want this opportunity for everyone, including residents, city and county departments, and area businesses to look at their practices that may contribute to the litter problem.

Check out the Facebook event here.