How to help victims of the 2019 Alabama tornadoes

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – Major recovery efforts are underway after severe storms on Sunday left at least 23 dead, widespread damage and power outages throughout Lee County and surrounding areas. Hundreds of homes in Southeast Alabama were reported as damaged or even destroyed.

Different organizations are establishing recovery plans and providing shelters to those in need.

Contacting loved ones:

The American Red Cross is offering a contact service for families displaced by the damaging storm.

For immediate assistance, call Red Cross at 1-334-749-9981 or go here.

Contact Loved Ones https://t.co/tGYzeq48nW — LeeCo Sheriff AL (@lcsoal) March 4, 2019

The service was created to reconnect with loved ones.

Donations:

Donations can also be made to the Red Cross of East Alabama.

The Auburn Dream Center to open Monday(March 4th) from 6:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. to help victims.

Items collected will be: bottled water, granola bars, diapers, baby formula, baby wipes, hygiene products (soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products.)

Shelter:

The Red Cross has a shelter set up at Providence Baptist Church in Opelika.

Offering food, water, and counseling.

Smith Station Volunteer Fire Department Station #1 50 Lee Rd #430, Smiths Station.

Designated as the area for citizens affected by the storms today to seek assistance with sheltering, other needs.

Blood Donations:

The East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika is looking for blood donations through LifeSouth.

Volunteers:

Church of the Highlands is mobilizing volunteers.

Please text the word “response” to 74000 to opt-in for updates on opportunities to get involved.

Displaced animals:

Opelika Animal Hospital is offering boarding services for displaced animals at no charge.