Hazel Green Fire Department collecting donations for Lee County tornado victims

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – In wake of the devastating tornado damage in Lee County, a volunteer fire department is working to gather donations for those impacted.

Hazel Green Fire Department is gathering donations for families and first responder impacted by the destruction. The department asks donors to bring items to Station One at 121 Joe Quick Road in Hazel Green.

Donors can also call 256-828-0248 or 256-656-4268.

The department is asking for essentials:

Bottled waters

Granola bars

Diapers

Baby formula

Baby wipes

Hygiene products: soap, deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

Basic essentials, etc.