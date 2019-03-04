× “Growing Hope: Casino Knight” returns to benefit New Hope Children’s Clinic

Huntsville, Ala. – Save the date. Another beautiful evening on the mountain is coming up, benefiting New Hope Children’s Clinic.

The clinic is a non-profit, school-based health clinic that provides comprehensive medical care for children in the New Hope community of Madison County, as well as portions of Marshall, Morgan and Jackson counties.

“Growing Hope: Casino Knight” is its biggest annual fundraiser.

This year’s event will take place Friday, March 29, 2019 at Baron Bluff, Burritt on the Mountain.

Doors will open at 6:30pm with heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, silent auction and professional gaming tables with host, Colby Knight.

All proceeds go to New Hope Children’s Clinic.

Tickets are $75 per person, $140 per couple. To learn more or purchase a ticket, click here.