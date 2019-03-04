“Growing Hope: Casino Knight” returns to benefit New Hope Children’s Clinic

Posted 9:28 am, March 4, 2019, by

Photo Courtesy: New Hope Children's Clinic

Huntsville, Ala. – Save the date. Another beautiful evening on the mountain is coming up, benefiting New Hope Children’s Clinic.

The clinic is a non-profit, school-based health clinic that provides comprehensive medical care for children in the New Hope community of Madison County, as well as portions of Marshall, Morgan and Jackson counties.

“Growing Hope: Casino Knight” is its biggest annual fundraiser.

This year’s event will take place Friday, March 29, 2019 at Baron Bluff, Burritt on the Mountain.

Doors will open at 6:30pm with heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, silent auction and professional gaming tables with host, Colby Knight.

All proceeds go to New Hope Children’s Clinic.

Tickets are $75 per person, $140 per couple. To learn more or purchase a ticket, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.