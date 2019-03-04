Freeze Warning: More than 15 hours below freezing through Tuesday morning

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY…

The National Weather Service Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 6 PM Monday to 10 AM Tuesday.

Temperatures during this time will fall into the upper 10s and lower 20s , and it will be below freezing (32ºF) for at least 15 hours through roughly 10 AM Tuesday.

How cold will it get? The record lows this week stack up like this:

Tuesday: 12ºF (1960)

Wednesday: 16ºF (2015)

Thursday: 21ºF (1920)

We may not quite reach those numbers at Huntsville International Airport (the long-standing reporting station that our averages and records are built upon); however, some ‘cold spots’ may dip below 20ºF on both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Daytime highs won’t get much above 40ºF (if you even get that warm) until Thursday afternoon.

If you’ve already un-winterized things around your home, it wouldn’t be a bad plan to re-winterize outdoor faucets and remember that this kind of cold in March is just as dangerous and deadly to pets as it would be in January.

The cold lets up by Thursday afternoon once the Arctic ‘high’ slips east of Alabama; a return flow sets up Thursday night and a chilly rain begins Friday as warmer air begins to overtake the chilly weather in North Alabama and Tennessee.

-Jason

