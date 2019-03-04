× Florence man indicted for Tennessee police pursuit

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. – An Alabama man was arrested Saturday for a police chase where he allegedly swerved toward an officer trying to stop him.

Kyle Jones, 26, of Florence, was indicted in Wayne County on charges of felony reckless endangerment and felony evading arrest.

Jones is accused of leading a St. Florian, Ala., police officer on a chase in July 2018 that went from Alabama into Wayne County, Tenn. During the chase, an officer got out of his vehicle on Little Cypress Road and tried to get Jones to stop, authorities said. Jones swerved toward the officer and the officer fired a shot, hitting the vehicle.

Jones continued until he ran out of gas in Tennessee, where he was taken into custody.

After his arrest Saturday, Jones was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $20,000 bond.