Convicted murderer facing capital murder charge for St. Clair stabbing death

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections said it plans to charge one inmate with killing another at St. Clair Correctional Facility.

Christopher Scott Jones, 50, is expected to be charged with capital murder for the death of Steven Eric Mullins, 45, in a housing area Feb. 26.

Officials said Mullins was stabbed multiple times and died a day after he was taken to a hospital.

Corrections officials said what led to the stabbing is under investigation.

Both men were serving time for murder. Jones was serving 25 years for a 2011 murder conviction in Shelby County. Mullins was serving life without parole for a 1999 capital murder and kidnapping conviction in Coosa County.