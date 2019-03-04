× Alabama lawmakers offer condolences, pledges of support following Sunday’s devastating tornado

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers pledged support and offered prayers in the wake of Sunday’s devastating tornado in Lee County.

President Donald Trump made it clear that Alabama was on his mind.

FEMA has been told directly by me to give the A Plus treatment to the Great State of Alabama and the wonderful people who have been so devastated by the Tornadoes. @GovernorKayIvey, one of the best in our Country, has been so informed. She is working closely with FEMA (and me!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2019

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, now Alabama’s longest-ever serving U.S. Senator, offered condolences.

To everyone impacted by the devastating tornadoes that struck Lee County and other parts of Alabama today, my thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time. I am deeply saddened by the loss of life, and grateful to the first responders on the scene. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) March 4, 2019

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones spoke on the Senate floor Monday about the tornado. He pointed out this was among the deadliest tornadoes in Alabama’s history and offered condolences. Jones pledged continued support.

“The youngest victim that we know of was only six years old,” Jones said. “My heart goes out to all the folks who have lost loved ones, who suffered damage to their homes and to their businesses and I ask that everyone pray for comfort and healing.”

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, said agencies would respond and the community would mourn and eventually rebuild.

“Well, I’m sure as fast possible, federal help will be on the way,” Brooks said following a speech in Huntsville. “FEMA, I’m sure, is already looking into the seriousness of it. We right now, are strictly in a recovery mode, trying to assist those who’ve been injured, trying to find and identify those who have lost their lives.”

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, asked for prayers.

I am deeply saddened about the storms in our state Sunday and the lives those storms took. I ask you to please join me in praying for the families of those who were killed, those who were hurt and those who had their homes and lives destroyed. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) March 4, 2019

Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels pledged to provide help.

“No words can describe the pain our friends and neighbors are feeling today, but I stand ready to work with my colleagues to ensure we provide the tools our families, small businesses, and local leaders need to rebuild and come back stronger than ever.”