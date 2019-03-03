Two dead after tornadoes touch down near Auburn
LEE COUNTY, Ala. – Two people have been confirmed dead after a series of tornadoes moved across Lee County.
Our affiliate WRBL reported two people were confirmed dead in Beauregard, about 10 miles southeast of Auburn.
Our news partners at AL.com also confirmed multiple search and rescue operations were underway across Lee County.
In a tweet, Governor Kay Ivey announced the Alabama Emergency Management Agency and other agencies were working to provide assistance to those affected.
“Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the storms that hit Lee County today,” she stated.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham tweeted their thoughts and prayers for those impacted by the tornadoes, adding, “Please stay out of damaged areas so first responders can do their job.”
The National Weather Service announced just before 5 p.m. they would be sending out three survey teams on Monday to survey the damage from the Lee County tornado, as well as tornadoes in Autauga, Macon, and Barbour Counties.