Two dead after tornadoes touch down near Auburn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – Two people have been confirmed dead after a series of tornadoes moved across Lee County.

Our affiliate WRBL reported two people were confirmed dead in Beauregard, about 10 miles southeast of Auburn.

I need prayers tornado just destroyed my house pic.twitter.com/7jbyNqMmmD — Evan (@zSmithii) March 3, 2019

CELL TOWER BROUGHT Down by the Tornado in Smith Station pic.twitter.com/Oz6r68Iy6z — Brandon Copic (@BrandonCopicWx) March 3, 2019

Our news partners at AL.com also confirmed multiple search and rescue operations were underway across Lee County.

Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the storms that hit Lee County today. Praying for their families & everyone whose homes or businesses were affected. Officials from @AlabamaEma & other agencies are quickly working to provide assistance. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 3, 2019

In a tweet, Governor Kay Ivey announced the Alabama Emergency Management Agency and other agencies were working to provide assistance to those affected.

“Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the storms that hit Lee County today,” she stated.

Our thoughts & prayers go out to everyone impacted by today's storms. Please stay out of damaged areas so first responders can do their job. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 3, 2019

The National Weather Service in Birmingham tweeted their thoughts and prayers for those impacted by the tornadoes, adding, “Please stay out of damaged areas so first responders can do their job.”

We will be sending 3 survey teams out tomorrow. They will assess damage in Autauga, Macon, Lee & Barbour Counties. We will also have someone available onsite for media interviews tomorrow. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 3, 2019

The National Weather Service announced just before 5 p.m. they would be sending out three survey teams on Monday to survey the damage from the Lee County tornado, as well as tornadoes in Autauga, Macon, and Barbour Counties.