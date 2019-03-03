× Parkway Place Mall parking deck ramp closed after truck strikes lower portion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are at the Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville monitoring a situation at the parking deck.

Molly Mitchell, marketing director for Parkway Place, said a U-Haul driver attempted to drive up the middle ramp on the parking deck to get to the second level. The U-Haul vehicle did not meet the clearance height and the upper part of the truck struck the parking deck.

It happened Sunday afternoon. Since then, the middle parking deck ramp has been closed. Mitchell said it is not clear when the ramp will reopen.

No injuries were reported and the parking deck as a whole is still open, Mitchell said, noting there are other access points to the second level.

Mitchell said the clearance height is clearly marked on the parking area.