Ms. Wheelchair Alabama America to be Crowned March 9th

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Next weekend you have the chance to support the women of Alabama who happen to be in a wheelchair. The Ms. Wheelchair Alabama America pageant is Saturday, March 9th.

This pageant isn't isn't just about beauty. Ms. Wheelchair Alabama is a non-profit organization that was created in 1972, and the mission of Ms. Wheelchair Alabama America is to provide an opportunity of achievement for women who happen to be wheelchair users to successfully educate and advocate for the more than 54 million Americans living with disabilities.

Unlike traditional beauty pageants, Ms. Wheelchair America is not a contest to select the most attractive individual. It is instead a competition based on advocacy, achievement, communication, and presentation to select the most accomplished and articulate spokeswoman for persons with disabilities.

The 2019 Ms. Wheelchair Alabama America Crowning Gala is Saturday, March 9th at 4:00 p.m.

It is at the Four Points by Sheraton at Huntsville Airport at 1000 Glenn Hearn Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL 35824.

They will crown the new 2019 Titleholder. VIPs receive gift bags and entry into the Meet & Greet at 3:00 p.m. Doors open to the general public at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets should be pre-purchased to guarantee a seat. Seating is limited.