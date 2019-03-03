Madison School of Massage Therapy holds human trafficking awareness session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The Madison School of Massage Therapy held a human trafficking awareness session Sunday night to raise awareness on the topic, and remind people this is a problem even our state has.

Melanie Amerson with the North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force said awareness can keep you and others safe.

"We're speaking from a client's standpoint so as a client, I need to know that the person working on me is who they say they are for my safety and for theirs," she explained.

Amerson said human trafficking can happen anywhere and to anyone. Human trafficking is the largest form of slavery in history, but there are ways to help victims.

If you're ever a client of a nail salon, massage clinic or hair salon, pay attention to details, because you could help yourself and others.

"If you go into an establishment and there are three licenses on the wall and there's 12 people working there, that's one of your red flags," Amerson continued.

She added if you ask your practitioner to show you their license, you should also ask them for their identification to make sure the two match.

While this may feel weird, it could make a big difference in the long run.

"It's not something that we don't talk about, we ask one another what our names are," Amerson stated. "We just generally don't ask anyone to prove it."

Amerson said it's safer for you, the employee and anyone else who visits that establishment if people would start asking others to prove their identity and license.

If you'd like to get more involved with ending human trafficking within Northern Alabama or learn more from Amerson, you can attend the regular meetings of North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. Those meetings are held at the Children's Advocacy Center in Huntsville on the first Tuesday of each month at 2:00 p.m.