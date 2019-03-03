Hazel Green girls basketball goes back to back winning the 6A State Championship again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Hazel Green girls basketball team was doubted all season; they had a tough schedule coming off their state championship win in 2018 and many didn't think this team would make it back to the finals, let alone win. The girls shut down the haters and reached their goal and their motto "Our Time 2PEAT" came true after their 55-31 win in the 6A title game over the Opelika Bulldogs.

The Madison Academy Lady Mustangs hoped to take their state titles to three in a row, but they fall 68-65 against Central Tuscaloosa on Saturday in the 5A championship game.

Saturday marked the final day of the state tournament and the high school basketball season; congrats to all of our North Alabama teams on a great season!