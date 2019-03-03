× GoFundMe set up for family of DeKalb County girl found dead this weekend

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Friends are raising money after authorities discovered a missing girl dead in DeKalb County this weekend.

The Collinsville High School Class of 2009 has set up a GoFundMe in memory of Amberly Barnett.

Amberly Barnett was last seen at her aunt’s house on County Rd 822 in Collinsville at around 6 p.m. Friday. Barnett was reported missing and later found dead Saturday morning. Law enforcement did not disclose where she was found. They were reluctant to share more details during a Saturday press conference.

The GoFundMe can be found here. The organizer wrote, “All donations will go directly to the family of this sweet girl. Any and all donations would be greatly appreciated.”

It had well surpassed its $2000 goal at the time of this posting. 114 people contributed in just one day.