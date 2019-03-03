× Donations made to Michigan Girl Scouts to make up for stolen money

St. Clair Shores, MI (WXYZ) — Girl Scouts in St. Clair Shores were met with people eager to donate to them after a mother says the money she and her daughter raised was stolen.

Jennifer Amara and her military family are getting ready to move, all while raising money for her daughter in the Girl Scouts.

Amara hired a cleaning crew to help, and that’s when she says $400 they raised turned up missing. She believes someone with the cleaning crew stole it.

“It was just sad, tear-jerking, heart-wrenching,” said Eddie Ager, who donated to the Girl Scouts Saturday.

People who watched the 7 Action News story felt compelled to donate to the girls at Ace Hardware on Greater Mack Avenue.

Firefighters at the St. Clare Shores Fire Department came together to donate $200.

“We saw the story last night and we were working on it first thing this morning because we knew they would be here today,” said Chris Hella, treasurer of the St. Clair Shores Fire Fighter Union Local 1744.

We are told the Girl Scouts were able to raise enough money to make up for the stolen money, and then some.