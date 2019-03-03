BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Iron lost grip of their undefeated status after their 12-11 loss against the San Antonio Commanders Sunday afternoon. The Iron's defense remained at elite status, but they only had one trip to the red-zone. The Iron hosts the only remaining undefeated team in the AAF league, the Orlando Apollos, next Saturday at Legion Field.
Birmingham Iron suffers first loss of debut season
