Birmingham Iron suffers first loss of debut season

Posted 10:42 pm, March 3, 2019, by

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Iron lost grip of their undefeated status after their 12-11 loss against the San Antonio Commanders Sunday afternoon. The Iron's defense remained at elite status, but they only had one trip to the red-zone. The Iron hosts the only remaining undefeated team in the AAF league, the Orlando Apollos, next Saturday at Legion Field.

