Winter Holds On: Arctic blast returns Sunday evening, lingers through first half of the week

The calendar may say “March”, and the trees may be blooming, but the reality is that winter is still here and spring is three weeks away!

The cold hard truth returns Sunday evening as a strong cold front ushers arctic air into the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will drop into the 30s Sunday evening before plummeting into the upper 20s Monday morning.

However, the temperature reading is only half of the story. Winds will gusts as high as 15 to 25 mph, creating wind chill values that will “feel” like the upper teens to lower 20s Monday morning, just in time for kids to gather at the bus stop for the new school week.

Daytime highs for Monday afternoon will struggle to climb out of the 30s, and overnight lows will plummet into the teens and twenties Tuesday morning. This is hard freeze territory, so be sure to protect your pets, household plumbing, and sensitive plants (especially if you already started your spring garden!).

Temperatures will stay as much as 20 degrees below average through Wednesday; a change in the wind Thursday will allow a gradual warm up back into the 50s on Thursday and 60s on Friday.