Winter Holds On: Arctic Air Arrives For The First Week of March

The calendar may say “March”, and the trees may be blooming, but winter still has three weeks left before spring actually starts!

The cold hard truth returns Sunday evening as a strong cold front ushers arctic air into the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will drop into the 30s Sunday evening before plummeting into the upper 20s Monday morning.

However, the temperature reading is only half of the story. Winds will gusts as high as 15 to 25 mph, creating wind chill values that will “feel” like the upper teens to lower 20s Monday morning, just in time for kids to gather at the bus stop for the new school week.

Daytime highs for Monday afternoon will struggle to climb out of the 30s, with that ‘feels like’ value near freezing all day. Tuesday and Wednesday morning we drop into hard freeze territory (colder than 29°F). Be sure to protect your pets, household plumbing, and sensitive plants.

Temperatures will stay as much as 20 degrees below average through Wednesday; a change in the wind Thursday will allow a gradual warm up back into the 50s on Thursday and 60s on Friday.

That warm up comes with a cost though. As temperatures rise Friday and through next weekend, so will rain chances. The specifics will be fuzzy for a few more days, so check back for updates on when exactly you’ll need the rain gear again!

