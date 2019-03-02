Student in Louisiana applies to wrong ‘SLCC,’ some big Utah names respond on Twitter

SALT LAKE CITY — A Louisiana student’s college application mixup could be the best mistake she’s ever made.

That’s according to hundreds of Twitter users in Utah luring her to the Beehive State.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette student Kaitlynn Lovelady needed a change of pace when she applied for community college.

While online, she typed in SLCC, submitted an application, and paid a fee to what she thought was South Louisiana Community College.

“I was just like oblivious,” Lovelady said. “I go and I fill out everything and it was like, oh, okay, I didn’t realize until the very end of the application process that it was Salt Lake City.”

She sent out this quick tweet Wednesday, “I just applied to SLCC for summer class only to realize it’s Salt Lake Community College in SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH instead of SOUTH LOUISIANA COMMUNITY COLLEGE. GOODBYE $40!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

I just applied to SLCC for summer class only to realize it’s Salt Lake Community College in SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH instead of SOUTH LOUISIANA COMMUNITY COLLEGE. GOODBYE $40!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Kaitlynn A. Lovelady (@KaitlynnLovelad) February 27, 2019

“I wasn’t expecting to get that much attention from it,” Lovelady said.

She had no idea Utah would take notice.

“When you look at a tweet you can see how many have seen it. I had over 30,000 interactions with that tweet,” Lovelady said.

Responses from most people urged her to come to Utah, arguing the mistake might be fate or divine intervention.

they have a foosball table pepsi machine, extremist pamphlets and a patios. fancy red carpets pic.twitter.com/LjRWwbOrFK — Cube Cubcial (@PizzaCube) March 2, 2019

The Utah National Guard replied, “Best mistake you’ll ever make.”

Best mistake you’ll ever make. — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) March 1, 2019

Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox retweeted, “Kaitlynn, we don’t know each other but trust me when I tell you that might be the best $40 you’ve ever spent.”

Kaitlynn, we don’t know each other...but trust me when I tell you that might be the best $40 you’ve ever spent! 😊 (And I’ve been in Southern LA in the summer...I promise you’ll enjoy our dry heat better. 😅) https://t.co/82U3SBiyIz — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) March 1, 2019

“I was surprised. I was like, the Lieutenant Governor, that’s kind of a big deal,” Loveland said.

“The thing that was all said throughout was how much people love Utah and they all wanted her to have an experience to come here and see this beautiful place,” Salt Lake Community College Spokesperson Sarah Reale said.

It's so much warmer here! See you on campus soon! — SLCC (@southlacc) February 28, 2019

Reale admits the mistake is not uncommon between the two schools and happens regularly on social media.

Salt Lake Community College offered to reimburse Lovelady the $40 application fee.

For the record, Kaitlynn, Salt Lake Comminity College and our gorgeous mountains welcome you. But if you decide to geaux (see what we did there?) to the other SLCC, we would gladly refund you for your application fee. — Salt Lake CC (@SaltLakeCC) March 1, 2019

Meanwhile, a Utah businessperson who wished to remain anonymous offered to pay for the flight to Salt Lake City so Lovelady could take a campus tour.

“Whether she chooses Salt Lake Community College or Southern Louisiana Community College, we’re just excited she’s pursuing higher education,” Reale said.

Lovelady says she’ll take up the offer and visit Salt Lake City in April. She admits it will be her first time ever leaving Louisiana.