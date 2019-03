× DeKalb County man suspected of possible rape, kidnapping arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of a possible rape and kidnapping case in DeKalb County.

James Ray Castle ran from the Country Estates Trailer Park on County Road 102 in Sylvania this morning, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers thank the public for giving tips that led to his arrest.