Emergency Missing Child Alert: DeKalb County officials looking for 11-year-old girl

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for eleven-year-old Amberly Lee Barnett. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert.

Amberly is described as standing five feet one inch and weighing 98 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials say Amberly was last seen in the Mount Vernon community around 6 pm Friday at her aunt’s house in the 1900 block of County Rd 822.

A dark-colored SUV was seen at the home around the time she disappeared. If you have any information contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.