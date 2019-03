JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old in Bessemer. Police say Janyha Pleasant was last seen at her home at 10:30 p.m. on March 1.

Janyha could be wearing a green Gap hoodie with white and gold Nike Jordan shoes and a pink backpack.

If you have any information contact Bessemer police at (205) 425-2411, Det. Burmeister at (205) 760-9827 or your local law enforcement office.