305 8th Street celebrates 40 years

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Next week is your chance for a nice dinner, silent auction, and helping out a great cause. 305 8th Street is celebrating 40 years at their annual Love Grows Here dinner on March 7th.

The organization has been helping disabled adults in our community for decades, and now is your chance to help them.

305 8th Street is a nonprofit group home whose mission is to provide homes for diverse disabled adults, most of whom do not receive state assistance.

Since 1979, they have had the mission to serve disabled adults who fall through the cracks of state assistance. They are celebrating their 40th Anniversary at their annual recognition dinner/fundraiser at the Jackson Center on March 7th from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

They are still in need of Silent Auction donations and they want to get the word out to the community about why strictly autistic adults do not receive state assistance.

WHNT News 19's own Greg Screws will emcee the event. Derrick and Julie Tennant will tell jokes and Executive Director, Andrea Williams, will share some of the incredible histories of our residents and their stories.

Tickets start at $50. The dress is business casual, we will have two cash bars, a silent auction, and some items to raffle.