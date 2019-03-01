Wisconsin town considers law to fine parents of bullies

SUN PRAIRIE, Wisc. — A community in Wisconsin is considering a proposal that would hold parents responsible if their children are bullies.

The law would cover harassment that includes verbal, physical or even electronic/Internet bullying.

Fines would range anywhere from $50 to $1,000.

Parents who support the proposal say it’s not necessarily the punishment that’s important, but the conversation that comes with it.

A spokesperson for the Sun Prairie Area School District said the district hasn’t taken a stance on the ordinance yet, but said there are many programs in place to prevent bullying.

The proposal is set to be brought up to the city’s Youth and Family Commission next week.