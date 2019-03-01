Wisconsin man sentenced to seven years in prison after attempting to join ISIS

Jason Ludke

MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee man who tried to join and fight for the Islamic State has been sentenced to seven years in a federal prison, according to WITI.

Jason Ludke was a “true danger,” prosecutors said. They requested a 20-year sentence followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Conversely, Ludke’s attorney asked for five years, saying his client was a “lost soul.”

In the end, Ludke was sentenced to seven years in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release.

In 2016, Ludke and another man — 30-year-old Yosvany Padilla-Conde — were charged with attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Padilla-Conde’s trial is scheduled for the end of June.

