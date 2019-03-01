Strong Storms Possible In the Tennessee Valley Sunday

We are officially in our severe weather season across the Tennessee Valley. March, April, and May are historically the most active months for severe thunderstorms for our area. On Sunday, there is a chance of strong storms here. The greater chance of severe storms will be south of the Tennessee Valley across central and south Alabama for the second half of the weekend. Here is the outlook from the Storm Prediction Center:

Look for heavy rain and storms to develop during the morning hours and last through the early afternoon. We could see another 2-3″ locally mainly over our southern counties. While rivers remain high, we aren’t expecting problems along the Tennessee River this time. We’re thinking that flash flooding would be greater concern in heavier storms Sunday. Ponding of water on roadways and hydroplaning are more likely with this round of rainfall. Here is a look at the timing with our futurecast. Again, this will be a morning into the early afternoon event.

The tornado threat isn’t zero, but it’s unlikely with this event. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and flash flooding are the main concerns. If you have plans Sunday, stay alert. Have our Live Alert 19 app downloaded to stay ahead of the heavy rain and strong storms.

Once the system passes, look for a very cold airmass with highs only in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. Wind chills will be extremely cold Monday-Wednesday next week! Check back for further updates as we get closer to Sunday!

WHNT News 19 Discussion