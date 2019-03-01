Strong Storms Possible In The Tennessee Valley Sunday

A system traveling along the Gulf Coast Sunday will bring yet another wave of rain and storms to the Tennessee Valley, including a low-end severe risk. The highest chance of storms, including severe storms, will be closer to the system over Central and Southern Alabama. The Tennessee Valley isn’t totally in the clear though: The Storm Prediction Center keeps us under a *marginal* risk of storms becoming severe Sunday.

Timing Out Rain/Storms Sunday: Showers will already be moving in from the southwest Sunday morning, with a few rumbles of thunder possible by sunrise.

Rain is a guarantee for the entire Tennessee Valley, but storms will likely be more isolated and mainly confined to regions south of the Tennessee River. It’s within the more widespread area of rain that a few embedded thunderstorms will develop.

Rain will thin some late Sunday afternoon, but periods of rain will be possible through Sunday night before drier air moves in Monday morning.

Breaking Down The Severe Risk:The main threats with storms that develop Sunday will be gusty winds and heavy downpours that could create localized flash flooding; rainfall amounts from Saturday night through Sunday night come out to .50″-1.0″, with some higher amounts possible where heavy downpours develop with storms. We also can not rule out a tornado, although this is not a set-up that favors tornadoes.

The Tennessee Valley falls under a ‘Marginal’ risk of storms becoming severe. The Storm Prediction Center defines a ‘Marginal’ risk as a day when “Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible, but would be limited in duration, coverage, or intensity”.

That translates to day in which severe storms are possible, but not particularly likely. The higher risk of severe storms will exist to our south, where a warm front will lift northward. That allows more unstable air from the south to flow into Central Alabama, which creates conditions more favorable to storm development.

We’ll be monitoring conditions closely through the day, and you can keep track of our coverage using the Live Alert 19 App. You can also turn on alerts for your location, and track storms with the interactive radar feature!