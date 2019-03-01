Short chase in Decatur leads to arrest in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police arrested one man wanted in connection to a breaking and entering case Friday morning in Decatur.

Police arrested Deondre Cleveland Day, 19, on charges unrelated to the case.

Decatur police tell us they tried to stop a vehicle around 1:30 a.m that led them on a short chase. Decatur police sent out an alert to surrounding agencies asking them to look out for the vehicle.

Huntsville Police later spotted the vehicle with three people inside at the Wal-Mart on Sparkman Drive. Two men ran from the car when officers approached but the female driver stayed inside, according to officials. Police say Day was one of the runners but the other man got away.

Day had warrants for obstructing governmental operations, two traffic warrants, and for Huntsville home burglary in December 2018,