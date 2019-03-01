Register to showcase your musical talent at Concerts in the Park 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Concerts in the Park returns to the stage this summer and the deadline to be a performer or vendor is approaching.

The Concerts in the Park series is presented by Arts Huntsville and the Huntsville City Department of Parks and Recreation in Big Spring Park. The concert series is free and will run every Monday night, weather permitting, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting on June 3rd and ending August 5th. These events are opportunities to showcase local bands and musicians from the heart of Huntsville.

The deadline to register as a performer is Monday, March 11th. To register, visit the Arts Huntsville website and fill out the performer application provided here.

Food vendors are also welcome to apply by March 22nd and feed the crowds. Organizers ask you to read the guidelines before applying on the Arts Huntsville website. For guidelines, click here.

Don’t miss the chance to showcase your music to Huntsville.