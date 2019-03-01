More Rain & Some Storms Expected Sunday

A system traveling along the Gulf Coast Suday will bring another round of rain and some storms to the Tennessee Valley. The rain is a guarantee, while storms will remain more isolated.

Rain spreads over the Tennessee Valley through Sunday morning and lasts into the afternoon; the best chance of a few rumbles of thunder being heard occurs in this timeframe (through about 3PM). After that, rain starts to thin out and we’re left with lingering showers through Sunday evening.

The main threats with storms that develop Sunday will be gusty winds and heavy downpours that could create localized flash flooding; rainfall amounts from Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon come out to .50″-1.0″, with some higher amounts possible where heavy downpours develop with storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has now shifted the marginal risk of severe storms southeast of the Tennessee Valley. That reflects the decreasing risk for severe storms over North Alabama and South Tennessee, but a few isolated storms are still possible, mainly south of the Tennessee River.

The higher risk of severe storms stays confined to our south due to a warm front, which won’t quite make it into North Alabama. That keeps us separated from the more unstable air coming in from the Gulf, as it stays south of the warm front.

