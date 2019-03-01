New debit cards to be issued to Alabama unemployment recipients

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – New debit cards will be mailed out to all unemployment compensation recipients in March 2019, due to the Department changing service providers. All recipients currently using a debit card will receive a new one. Recipients who are receiving benefits via direct deposit to a personal bank account will not be affected by this change.

The new cards will be tan in color and will replace the existing green cards. Claimants should continue to use their green cards until the balance is zero. Benefits issued on or after April 3, 2019 will be loaded onto the new tan card. Claimants will receive a paper check for benefits issued during the week of March 26 – April 2, 2019.

Recipients are strongly encouraged to ensure that the Department of Labor has a valid, current address on file and any updates are made prior to March 8th. Changes can be made by calling 1-800-361-4524 or by visiting their website and selecting “change personal information.”

Many of the features that are available on the current debit cards will be available on the new cards, including: unlimited and free U.S. card purchases, online bill pay, unlimited and free online card purchases, and free over-the-counter withdrawals at any participating MasterCard member bank branches. There will continue to be no fee to recipients using in-network ATMs for withdrawals, but the ATM network is changing. With the new card, there is no fee for ATM withdrawals conducted at MoneyPass ATM locations.

Click here for a listing of MoneyPass ATM locations.

For more information on the new debit cards, or to file an unemployment compensation claim, click here.