× Man fires AR-15 inside home during argument about bringing guns into house

BOAZ, Ala. – A man involved in an argument about bringing guns into a home ended up firing multiple shots inside the house and holding a gun to woman’s head, police said Friday.

Francisco Javier Corona, 30, was arrested Thursday afternoon at a home on Oak Street.

Corona was intoxicated and argued with people in the home about bringing guns into the house, police said. Police said he had an AR-15 and fired five shots inside the house during the argument. He also held the gun to a woman’s head, police said.

Officers responded and said Corona initially did not comply when asked to drop the gun, but they eventually got him to drop it.

Corona was charged with domestic violence harassment, domestic violence menacing, domestic violence reckless endangerment and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

His bond had not been set as of Friday afternoon.